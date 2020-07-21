With the coronavirus crisis worsening in the United States and emergency relief about to expire, President Donald Trump is resuming daily virus briefings and talking with top Republicans in Congress about the next step for another COVID-19 aid package.

Meanwhile, researchers at the University of Washington say they’ve developed a promising vaccine candidate.

