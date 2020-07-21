By
 

With the coronavirus crisis worsening in the United States and emergency relief about to expire, President Donald Trump is resuming daily virus briefings and talking with top Republicans in Congress about the next step for another COVID-19 aid package.

Meanwhile, researchers at the University of Washington say they’ve developed a promising vaccine candidate.

Throughout Tuesday, on this page, we’ll be posting Seattle Times journalists’ updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Monday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

The flood of information — and misinformation

Seileen Mullen, with the Virginia Medical Reserve Corps, passes through the halls where the Alexandria Health Department of Alexandria, Va., set up offices for coronavirus contact tracing and investigations. (Jahi Chikwendiu / The Washington Post)
Seileen Mullen, with the Virginia Medical Reserve Corps, passes through the halls where the Alexandria Health Department of Alexandria, Va., set up offices for coronavirus contact tracing and investigations. (Jahi Chikwendiu / The Washington Post)

Lacking federal guidance on how to navigate the pandemic safely, Americans are turning elsewhere: friends, social media, self-appointed experts, TV entertainers. The result: a hodgepodge of practices and beliefs.

Here's advice on inoculating yourself against rumors and not spreading them yourself, along with four myths about masks, debunked.

—Kris Higginson
East 62nd Street Lemon Cake is one of the classic recipes in Maida Heatter's book "Happiness is Baking." The recipe comes from Heatter's daughter, who lived on East 62nd Street in New York. (David Miller / The Seattle Times)

Catch up on the past 24 hours

UW researchers say they’ve developed a promising vaccine candidate that induced a strong immune response in monkeys and mice. Trials of the vaccine, created in partnership with a Seattle biotech, may start this summer.

President Donald Trump has reversed course on masks, tweeting “it is Patriotic" to wear one. He added a photo of himself wearing one: “There is nobody more Patriotic than me, your favorite President!” He's also bringing back his public coronavirus briefings.

Congress and Trump are deeply divided over virus aid as emergency relief for Americans nears its expiration date. Among the toughest issues: school reopenings and a payroll tax cut.

The U.S.T.A. Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens is transformed into a temporary hospital on April 8, 2020. New York City spent at least $52 million to convert the tennis center into a field hospital, but the facility ultimately treated only 79 patients. (Hilary Swift / The New York Times)
The U.S.T.A. Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens is transformed into a temporary hospital on April 8, 2020. New York City spent at least $52 million to convert the tennis center into a field hospital, but the facility ultimately treated only 79 patients. (Hilary Swift / The New York Times)

An overwhelmed New York hurried to open a new hospital for virus patients, at the cost of $52 million. It treated just 79 people before closing.

Workers have sued Whole Foods, accusing the grocer of discriminating against them when it barred them from wearing Black Lives Matter face coverings while on the job.

The Beefeaters guarding the millennium-old Tower of London are facing job cuts for the first time in their storied 535-year history.

—Kris Higginson

Seattle Times staff & news services

