By
 

After more than a year of planning and despite a recent surge in COVID-19 cases worldwide, the Tokyo Olympics are nearly here. The head of the World Health Organization said Wednesday that eliminating virus risks at the Olympics is impossible, but how infections are handled is what matters most.

Meanwhile, as the spread of the new delta variant prompts concern, conservative media is offering mixed messaging about vaccines. And Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday implored unvaccinated Americans to get the COVID-19 shot, issuing a stark and grave warning of a repeat of last year’s shutdowns if people refuse to protect themselves from the coronavirus.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see live updates from previous days, plus all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.

Starting on Tuesday, July 27, we are reducing the number of days per week that we publish the chart tracking COVID-19 vaccination rates, coronavirus cases and deaths in Washington state. We will publish the chart on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. We’re reducing its publication as day-to-day numbers have become relatively consistent. As the spread of the coronavirus changes, we may bring back some removed metrics, or add others, as we find the best balance of information for our readers.

(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

More

Report: UK border officers to stop routine COVID checks

FILE- In this file photo dated Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, a plane comes in to land near a government coronavirus information sign at Heathrow Airport in London. According to new reports Wednesday July 21, 2021, citing leaked government documents, U.K. border officers have been directed to stop routinely checking whether travellers from many countries have tested negative for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, FILE)

U.K. border officers have been directed to stop routinely checking whether travelers from many countries have tested negative for COVID-19, British media reported Wednesday, citing leaked government documents.

While the change is designed to reduce waiting times for airport immigration checks, it has raised concerns about importing new coronavirus cases at a time when infection rates in Britain are soaring, the Guardian newspaper reported.

The new policy applies to people arriving from so-called green and amber list countries, the top two levels of the government’s three-tier traffic light system for foreign travel. Everyone entering Britain is still legally required to fill out a passenger locator form and have a negative COVID-19 test even if border officials don’t routinely check their documentation.

The changes come after the government relaxed quarantine rules for amber-list countries, including most of Europe, triggering warnings that holiday travelers might face hours-long lines for airport immigration checks.

Read the story here.

—Danica Kirka, The Associated Press
Advertising

South African firm to make Pfizer vaccine, first in Africa

A South African firm will begin producing the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, the first time that the shot will be produced in Africa, Pfizer announced Wednesday.

The Biovac Institute based in Cape Town will manufacture the vaccine for distribution across Africa, in a move that should help address the continent’s desperate need for more vaccine doses amid a recent surge of cases.

Biovac will receive large batch ingredients for the vaccine from Europe and will blend the components, put them in vials and package them for distribution. The production will begin in 2022 with a goal of reaching more than 100 million finished doses annually. Biovac’s production of doses will be distributed among the 54 countries of Africa.

The development is a critical step in increasing African’s access to an effective COVID-19 vaccine.

Read the story here.

—The Associated Press

Catch up on the past 24 hours

If you got Johnson & Johnson's one-dose vaccine, you're far less protected against COVID-19's quickly spreading delta variant than against the original virus, according to new research that's amplifying talk of booster shots.

The U.S. saw its biggest drop in life expectancy since World War II, driven largely by COVID-19, officials announced.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, angrily confronted Sen. Rand Paul over the virus yesterday.

—Kris Higginson
Seattle Times staff & news services

Most Read Local Stories