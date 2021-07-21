After more than a year of planning and despite a recent surge in COVID-19 cases worldwide, the Tokyo Olympics are nearly here. The head of the World Health Organization said Wednesday that eliminating virus risks at the Olympics is impossible, but how infections are handled is what matters most.

Meanwhile, as the spread of the new delta variant prompts concern, conservative media is offering mixed messaging about vaccines. And Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday implored unvaccinated Americans to get the COVID-19 shot, issuing a stark and grave warning of a repeat of last year’s shutdowns if people refuse to protect themselves from the coronavirus.

