As the number of new coronavirus cases continues to rise in Washington and across the country, President Donald Trump said Sunday that many of the cases “shouldn’t even be cases.” He said that case numbers include young people who “have the sniffles and we put it down as a test.”

Meanwhile, the U.S. death toll has topped 137,000.

In Washington, 920 new cases were recorded Saturday, bringing the total in the state to 46,946 cases. Three more people died from COVID-19, with the total toll reaching 1,447.

Throughout Monday, on this page, we'll be posting Seattle Times journalists' updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world.

(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

UK coronavirus vaccine prompts immune response in early test

Scientists at Oxford University near London say their experimental coronavirus vaccine has been shown in an early trial to prompt a protective immune response in hundreds of people who got the shot.

British researchers first began testing the vaccine in April in about 1,000 people, half of whom got the experimental vaccine. Such early trials are usually designed only to evaluate safety, but in this case experts were also looking to see what kind of immune response was provoked.

In research published Monday in the journal Lancet, scientists said that they found their experimental COVID-19 vaccine produced a dual immune response in people aged 18 to 55.

In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford a doctor takes blood samples for use in a coronavirus vaccine trial in Oxford, England, Thursday June 25, 2020. Scientists at Oxford University say their experimental coronavirus vaccine has been shown in an early trial to prompt a protective immune response in hundreds of people who got the shot. In research published Monday July 20, 2020 in the journal Lancet, scientists said that they found their experimental COVID-19 vaccine produced a dual immune response in people aged 18 to 55. British researchers first began testing the vaccine in April in about 1,000 people, half of whom got the experimental vaccine. (John Cairns, University of Oxford via AP)
“We are seeing good immune response in almost everybody,” said Dr. Adrian Hill, director of the Jenner Institute at Oxford University. “What this vaccine does particularly well is trigger both arms of the immune system,” he said.

Hill said that neutralizing antibodies are produced — molecules which are key to blocking infection. In addition, the vaccine also causes a reaction in the body’s T-cells which help to fight off the coronavirus.

He said that larger trials evaluating the vaccine’s effectiveness, involving about 10,000 people in the U.K. as well as participants in South Africa and Brazil are still underway. Another big trial is slated to start in the U.S. soon, aiming to enroll about 30,000 people.

Read the story here.

—The Associated Press
Quarantine Corner

Is anything cuter than a 3-month-old cheetah? Here are five things for your kids to enjoy this week, from wild webcams to weather geekery.

With all the new streaming services abound, how can you tell which is best for you? Here's a breakdown of costs and benefits, plus a look at what's new on broadcast TV this summer.

—Kris Higginson

Catch up on the last 24 hours

Congress has little choice but to engineer another economic rescue. Businesses are shutting down, schools cannot fully reopen and jobs are disappearing, all while federal emergency aid expires.

Even local businesses that are trying to reopen are facing months of uncertainty, as the entire ecosystem they depend on has been upended.

More than 6 million applied for food stamps during the pandemic, growing the program three times faster than in any previous three months.

This strange time is one for the history books, and you can be a part of that by sending your COVID-19 stories and photos to the Seattle Public Library and other historical organizations.

Seattle Times staff

