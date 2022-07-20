The number of reported COVID-19 cases tripled across Europe while hospitalizations doubled in the span of six weeks, according to the World Health Organization. Europe’s case count accounts for nearly half of global infections.

Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stopped reporting coronavirus levels on cruise ships traveling in U.S. waters.

The health agency on Tuesday recommended that U.S. adults who remain unvaccinated consider getting Novavax’s protein-based vaccine, which received authorization last week.

