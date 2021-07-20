By
 

As the summer progresses, travelers are continuing to pass through U.S. airports at high rates. On Sunday, airports saw more people than at any time since the start of the pandemic, suggesting the desire to travel remains strong in the face of discouraging coronavirus news.

Health officials are reporting virus infections are once again rising, particularly in areas with low rates of vaccination. Of particular concern are states with low vaccination rates, like Arkansas, Missouri and Nevada, which are battling outbreaks as the highly contagious delta variant spreads.

We're updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.

Starting on Tuesday, July 27, we are reducing the number of days per week that we publish the chart tracking COVID-19 vaccination rates, coronavirus cases and deaths in Washington state. We will publish the chart on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. We’re reducing its publication as day-to-day numbers have become relatively consistent. As the spread of the coronavirus changes, we may bring back some removed metrics, or add others, as we find the best balance of information for our readers.

If you're vaccinated, you can go to Canada next month. Officials there are ditching their quarantine requirement, but the U.S. isn't easing restrictions for Canadians (yet). Speaking of travel, the first Alaska cruise in a very long time set off from Seattle yesterday, and more will soon follow — with varying rules about who can board and how the experience will go. 

Even vaccinated kids should wear masks at school, the American Academy of Pediatrics recommended yesterday, going further than the CDC. Vaccines are effective against COVID-19's surging delta variant, so why are experts recommending that everyone wear masks indoors? Los Angeles' experience offers some answers. 

Amazon is ending COVID-19 testing at its warehouses.

Twitter has suspended U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for what she posted about the virus.

The Storm’s Katie Lou Samuelson will miss the Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19, even though she's vaccinated. Former Bothell High basketball star Zach LaVine's trip is in jeopardy because of COVID-19, too. Infections at the Tokyo Olympics continue rising. 

—Kris Higginson
