As the summer progresses, travelers are continuing to pass through U.S. airports at high rates. On Sunday, airports saw more people than at any time since the start of the pandemic, suggesting the desire to travel remains strong in the face of discouraging coronavirus news.

Health officials are reporting virus infections are once again rising, particularly in areas with low rates of vaccination. Of particular concern are states with low vaccination rates, like Arkansas, Missouri and Nevada, which are battling outbreaks as the highly contagious delta variant spreads.

We're updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.

