Coronavirus infections continue to rise around the state and across the nation, and data compiled Wednesday shows that the number of cases surged nearly 50% in June as states relaxed quarantine rules and tried to reopen their economies. In Washington, the increase in infections has prompted Gov. Jay Inslee to announce upcoming changes to Washington’s coronavirus reopening plan, expected early next week.

Meanwhile, health experts on Wednesday slammed the United States for its decision to hog nearly the entire global supply of remdesivir, the only drug licensed so far to treat COVID-19.

Throughout Thursday, on this page, we’ll post updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Wednesday can be found here, and all our COVID-19 coverage can be found here.

