Coronavirus infections continue to rise around the state and across the nation, and data compiled Wednesday shows that the number of cases surged nearly 50% in June as states relaxed quarantine rules and tried to reopen their economies. In Washington, the increase in infections has prompted Gov. Jay Inslee to announce upcoming changes to Washington’s coronavirus reopening plan, expected early next week.
Meanwhile, health experts on Wednesday slammed the United States for its decision to hog nearly the entire global supply of remdesivir, the only drug licensed so far to treat COVID-19.
Throughout Thursday, on this page, we’ll post updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Wednesday can be found here, and all our COVID-19 coverage can be found here.
Air travel through Sea-Tac Airport is slowly rebuilding
Seattle-Tacoma International Airport has seen passenger volumes multiply from their historic low levels of April 2020, but they remain far below the levels of February before the coronavirus interrupted Sea-Tac’s growth streak.
In the reopening, airline flights have rebounded more quickly than passenger counts. Aircraft takeoffs and landings at Sea-Tac have been above 50% of February levels for the past two weeks, while passenger volumes are at 30% of their recent peak and 21% of their year-ago levels.
Lives Remembered: Blues musician Wade Hickam
Wade Hickam was a member of regional bands including Night Train, The Fabulous Mojo Kings, and most recently, the Moe Ribbs Blues Band. He was held in the highest esteem by fellow musicians and blues enthusiasts in the state.
Mr. Hickam died of COVID-19 on March 26. He was 67.
Read more about Mr. Hickam here in the latest installment of our Lives Remembered series, highlighting some of the people Washington state has lost to the coronavirus pandemic.
Bad sign for college reopenings: At least 80 UW students in frats test positive for coronavirus
The University of Washington's Greek Row has been hit hard by an outbreak of COVID-19, with at least 12 fraternities involved and hundreds of test results pending. It's a troubling signal of what may be in store if colleges reopen in person, as UW hopes to do.
Why are we seeing a surge in young people testing positive for coronavirus? There's a perception that they're throwing caution to the wind, but several other factors are at play, too.
As COVID-19 cases rise, Gov. Jay Inslee will lay out updated requirements for businesses, and he's also preparing changes to Washington’s coronavirus reopening plan.
The U.S. hit a record of more than 50,000 new cases yesterday, led by states that reopened first. Oregon also set a new high, but officials there are bracing for far worse. And hard-hit California threw much of its reopening into reverse.
Hundreds of thousands of federal coronavirus testing supplies are arriving in Washington state unlabeled or poorly packaged, leading to major delays and costs, the state health secretary says. Need a test? Here's our updated list of where to get one, plus guidance on getting tested in a way that will yield useful results.
Researchers say they've uncovered the best non-medical face mask for protecting against coronavirus. With the help of a mannequin head and fake sneezes, they compared how four common face coverings stack up. And does wearing a mask pose health risks? Not for most people.
Jobs have been coming back, new numbers out today show, but spiking coronavirus cases are jeopardizing that progress. And Seattle-area job listings are trailing the nation as a whole. One industry that's fizzling out at the moment: fireworks companies, many of them family-owned.
Coronavirus autopsies are stunning the professionals and opening up new mysteries. This is the story of what they're learning from 38 brains, 87 lungs and 42 hearts.
The NFL is expected to cut its preseason in half. Here's what that could mean for the Seahawks, as we head into a season that could see Russell Wilson rising above everyone else to be the league's best quarterback.
Speed dating for baseball: That's what the Mariners' season will look like, one exec said as the M's reported to "Summer Camp."
