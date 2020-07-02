Throughout Thursday, on this page, we’ll post updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Wednesday can be found here, and all our COVID-19 coverage can be found here.
Bad sign for college reopenings: At least 80 UW students in frats test positive for coronavirus
The University of Washington's Greek Row has been hit hard by an outbreak of COVID-19, with at least 12 fraternities involved and hundreds of test results pending. It's a troubling signal of what may be in store if colleges reopen in person, as UW hopes to do.
Hundreds of thousands of federal coronavirus testing supplies are arriving in Washington state unlabeled or poorly packaged, leading to major delays and costs, the state health secretary says. Need a test? Here's our updated list of where to get one, plus guidance on getting tested in a way that will yield useful results.
