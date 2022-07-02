A Florida nursing home that diverted vaccines to rich donors has agreed to pay $1.75 million to settle claims it defrauded a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention program aimed at getting the limited doses to the most vulnerable.
Meanwhile, North Korea claimed the COVID-19 outbreak in the country resulted from people having contact with balloons flown from South Korea that distribute leaflets critical of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Global health experts say COVID-19 is spread by people in close proximity who inhale airborne droplets and transmission is more likely in poorly ventilated spaces than the outdoors.
COVID levels ‘high’ across most of Oregon; federal guidelines urge masks indoors
Most Oregonians should wear masks to protect themselves and others from the coronavirus, according to federal health guidance, with 24 counties now seeing “high” levels of COVID-19, as determined by occupied hospital beds, admissions and total cases.
At that risk level, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urges everyone to wear masks in indoor public places and get tested for COVID-19 if they experience symptoms. Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties are among those the CDC says have high levels of COVID-19.
Oregon’s other 12 counties are seeing medium community levels of COVID-19, according the CDC. The Oregon Health Authority has previously recommended masks be worn in indoor public places in counties at that risk level, too.
The Oregon Health Authority recommends people in the high-level counties wear masks regardless of vaccination status, but does not plan to reinstate a public indoor mask mandate, a spokesperson for the agency said in an email.
For now, wary US treads water with transformed COVID-19
The fast-changing coronavirus has kicked off summer in the U.S. with lots of infections but relatively few deaths compared to its prior incarnations.
COVID-19 is still killing hundreds of Americans each day, but is not nearly as dangerous as it was last fall and winter.
“It’s going to be a good summer and we deserve this break,” said Ali Mokdad, a professor of health metrics sciences at the University of Washington in Seattle.
With more Americans shielded from severe illness through vaccination and infection, COVID-19 has transformed — for now at least — into an unpleasant, inconvenient nuisance for many.
“It feels cautiously good right now,” said Dr. Dan Kaul, an infectious diseases specialist at the University of Michigan Medical Center in Ann Arbor. “For the first time that I can remember, pretty much since it started, we don’t have any (COVID-19) patients in the ICU.”