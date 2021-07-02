As COVID restrictions eased across the state this week, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan announced a slate of events scheduled for later this summer aimed at bringing workers, visitors and small businesses back to downtown.

Meanwhile, the fast-moving delta variant continues to spread, prompting the Biden administration to announce the formation of “surge response” teams that will deploy additional expertise and supplies to hot spots.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.

