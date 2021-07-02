By
 

As COVID restrictions eased across the state this week, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan announced a slate of events scheduled for later this summer aimed at bringing workers, visitors and small businesses back to downtown.

Meanwhile, the fast-moving delta variant continues to spread, prompting the Biden administration to announce the formation of “surge response” teams that will deploy additional expertise and supplies to hot spots.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.


(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

If you're vaccinated, what should you do if you're exposed — or if you test positive? Breakthrough cases are rare, but if it happens, experts recommend taking a few steps to protect those around you.

More evictions can resume in Washington under new state guidance, after a yearlong pandemic ban expired this week. An increase is expected, although some cities still have stricter rules in place.

Washington's newest vaccine-lottery winner almost didn't return the call, thinking it was a scam. The man who walked away with $250,000 this week is celebrating how "even the little guy can win sometimes."

—Kris Higginson
Seattle Times staff & news services

