In our state, coronavirus cases continue to rise, with 959 new confirmed cases recorded Friday. Elsewhere, Texas and Florida are struggling to keep up as new cases overwhelm emergency rooms.
Teaching changed almost instantly due to COVID-19. Class went online. Parents became de facto teachers. Lesson plans were replaced by a focus on student well-being and safety. So why haven't we made changes overnight — or even over decades — so education is truly equitable for all children? Education Lab explores what nearly a dozen education experts said they’d like to see change as schools reopen.
How do you campaign during COVID-19? The novel coronavirus pandemic has made almost every candidate’s life more difficult — but also sparked innovation as many campaigns shift, like everything else these days, online. Washington’s Aug. 4 primary looms, with ballots now arriving at voters’ homes.
If the COVID-19 shutdown didn’t kill your business, trying to reopen might. Many businesses are bracing for months of lower revenue from health restrictions, consumer uncertainties, and the complicated economic ripple effects of stay-at-home and other social changes during the pandemic.
Older children can spread the coronavirus just as much as adults, a new study found. In the heated debate over reopening schools, one burning question has been whether and how efficiently children can spread the coronavirus to others. A large new study from South Korea offers an answer: Children younger than age 10 transmit to others much less often than adults do, but the risk is not zero. And those between the ages of 10-19 can spread the virus at least as well as adults do.
The Trump administration is trying to block billions of dollars for states to conduct testing and contact tracing in the upcoming coronavirus relief bill, The Washington Post reported Saturday. The administration is also trying to block billions of dollars that GOP senators want to allocate for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and billions more for the Pentagon and State Department to address the pandemic at home and abroad, according to people familiar with the talks.
Police in Barcelona closed down access to a large area of the city’s beaches on Saturday after too many sunbathers ignored authorities’ request to stay at home amid a new wave of surging coronavirus infections.
How will future generations remember what we're all going through? The Seattle Public Library, along with the Museum of History and Industry (MOHAI), the Washington State Historical Society in Tacoma and the Southwest Seattle Historical Society’s Log House Museum are among those asking you to send in your COVID-19 stories and photos to chronicle the pandemic’s effects on ordinary life. Find out more on how to participate.
