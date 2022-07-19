The U.S. is experiencing yet another COVID-19 surge driven by the most transmissible variant known to date, but warnings about the new wave are “muted” and the data is not entirely clear.
While most people who have been ill with COVID-19 make a full recovery, millions suffer from long COVID. A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report released in May found that about 1 in 5 adults between 18 and 64 had a health problem likely caused by a previous COVID-19 infection.
WHO: COVID triples across Europe, hospitalizations double
The World Health Organization said Tuesday that coronavirus cases have tripled across Europe in the past six weeks, accounting for nearly half of all infections globally. Hospitalization rates have also doubled, although intensive care admissions have remained low.
In a statement on Tuesday, WHO’s Europe director, Dr. Hans Kluge, described COVID-19 as “a nasty and potentially deadly illness” that people should not underestimate. He said super-infectious relatives of the omicron variant were driving new waves of disease across the continent and that repeat infections could potentially lead to long COVID.
WHO said the 53 countries in its European region, which stretches to central Asia, reported nearly 3 million new coronavirus infections last week and that the virus was killing about 3,000 people every week. Globally, COVID-19 cases have increased for the past five weeks, even as countries have scaled back on testing.