The U.S. is experiencing yet another COVID-19 surge driven by the most transmissible variant known to date, but warnings about the new wave are “muted” and the data is not entirely clear.

While most people who have been ill with COVID-19 make a full recovery, millions suffer from long COVID. A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report released in May found that about 1 in 5 adults between 18 and 64 had a health problem likely caused by a previous COVID-19 infection.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, Washington state and the world. Click here to see the rest of our coronavirus coverage and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.