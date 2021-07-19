The coronavirus delta variant continues to rip through undervaccinated communities around the country and the world, including in Indonesia, Vietnam, Tunisia and Arkansas.

In Tokyo, which is hosting the pandemic-delayed 2020 Summer Olympics, officials are trying to keep a tight lock on visitors with strict protocols. At least two athletes in the Olympic Village have already tested positive for COVID-19, and other cases connected to the Tokyo Games were also confirmed Sunday. The games had been postponed for a year because of the pandemic, and are scheduled to begin on Friday.

U.S. health officials say the best defense against the delta variant is a COVID-19 vaccine. Rochelle Walensky, who directs the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is calling the current surge “a pandemic of the unvaccinated.”

