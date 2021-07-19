The coronavirus delta variant continues to rip through undervaccinated communities around the country and the world, including in Indonesia, Vietnam, Tunisia and Arkansas.
In Tokyo, which is hosting the pandemic-delayed 2020 Summer Olympics, officials are trying to keep a tight lock on visitors with strict protocols. At least two athletes in the Olympic Village have already tested positive for COVID-19, and other cases connected to the Tokyo Games were also confirmed Sunday. The games had been postponed for a year because of the pandemic, and are scheduled to begin on Friday.
U.S. health officials say the best defense against the delta variant is a COVID-19 vaccine. Rochelle Walensky, who directs the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is calling the current surge “a pandemic of the unvaccinated.”
Number of infected Texas lawmakers who fled state rises to 5
Two more Texas lawmakers who left their state to hobble efforts to pass new voting restrictions have tested positive for the coronavirus, raising to five the number of infected people in the delegation.
More than 50 Texas lawmakers traveled to Washington on Monday aboard a private charter flight. A caucus official has said all had been vaccinated.
The Democrats fled the state to deny the Republican-controlled Legislature the necessary quorum to pass the voting laws.
Linda and Mike Casey thought they were doing everything right. They isolated themselves, wore masks and got their vaccines quickly. What they didn’t realize was that Mike’s impaired immune system didn’t respond to the shots. The Tacoma doctor died on June 2, becoming one of nearly 1,000 Washingtonians killed by COVID-19 since early March. The families that have lost loved ones to the virus are left to deal with grief and, in some cases when the victims weren't vaccinated, remorse.
How vaccinated and unvaccinated people can stay safe: Surging COVID-19 variants are changing the calculus, but health experts say precautions can help limit the risks. Here's their thinking on masks, gatherings, unvaccinated kids and more.
The U.S. surgeon general is backing the return of masksin some places, like Vegas (where they're now recommended for everyone again) and LA (where the sheriff is refusing to enforce the resurrected mandate).
In this summer of new freedoms, "the world needs a reality check," disease experts say. You don't have to look hard to find plenty of those.