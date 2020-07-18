State health officials warned Friday afternoon that Washington as a whole is in “an explosive situation” as transmission of the coronavirus has continued to increase and accelerate across the state since July 1, according to the latest COVID-19 situation report.
“In both eastern and western Washington cases are increasing fastest among 20-29 year olds and are also growing in both younger and older age groups around them,” the report, released Friday, says. “There is no progress to zero; the level of daily new cases is substantially higher than the state’s previous peak in March.”
Also Friday, the state Department of Health (DOH) confirmed 754 new COVID-19 cases in Washington, including seven new deaths, after reporting 1,267 new cases on Thursday — a single-day record for the state.
The update brings the state’s totals to 45,067 cases and 1,434 deaths, meaning about 3.2% of people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Washington have died, according to DOH. The data is as of 11:59 p.m. Thursday.
Throughout Saturday, on this page, we'll be posting Seattle Times journalists' updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world.
COVID-19 is on a path to 'runaway growth' in Washington, state health officials warned Friday afternoon. Coronavirus transmission has steadily increased or accelerated across Washington state since the start of July — "and will continue to do so unless concrete steps are taken to stop the spread," according to a new report.
The 'pace of loss' in Seattle is accelerating: First with gentrification and lately with the pandemic, keeping up with vanishing Seattle is like taking photos while going over a waterfall, columnist Danny Westneat writes. A local website is keeping track of the losses and showcasing local businesses that are surviving — for now.
No to drive-in concerts, yes to drive-in movies: That's how our in-car entertainment options shake out under Gov. Jay Inslee's recently announced 10-person limit on gatherings for counties in Phase 3 of Washington's reopening plan (King County is in Phase 2, where the limit is five people).
Science, not politics, should guide school reopening, former Vice President Joe Biden said Friday, unveiling his plan for how he'd do it if elected president this November.
Cruise lines downsize: Seattle-based Holland America Line has sold four cruise ships and will sail only two ships from Seattle when cruising resumes, down from three last year. Carnival is shedding nine vessels, some headed for the scrap yard.
—Seattle Times staff
