Editor’s note: This is a live account of COVID-19 updates from Saturday, July 18 as the day unfolded. It is no longer being updated. Click here to see all the most recent news about the pandemic, and click here to find additional resources.

“In both eastern and western Washington cases are increasing fastest among 20-29 year olds and are also growing in both younger and older age groups around them,” the report, released Friday, says. “There is no progress to zero; the level of daily new cases is substantially higher than the state’s previous peak in March.”

Also Friday, the state Department of Health (DOH) confirmed 754 new COVID-19 cases in Washington, including seven new deaths, after reporting 1,267 new cases on Thursday — a single-day record for the state.

The update brings the state’s totals to 45,067 cases and 1,434 deaths, meaning about 3.2% of people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Washington have died, according to DOH. The data is as of 11:59 p.m. Thursday.

Throughout Saturday, on this page, we’ll be posting Seattle Times journalists’ updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Friday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising