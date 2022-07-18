COVID transmission is at a “high” level in King County, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which now recommends masks indoors regardless of vaccination status.

As the latest strain of the COVID-19 virus sends reports of infections skyrocketing, including trends for hospitalizations, hospitalizations are rising again in California, after more than two months of persistently high cases, but for most the symptoms are less severe. However, the boom in home testing has meant that health officials never hear about many COVID cases, deflating official counts. At the University of Washington, researchers who test blood to assess the true level of infections have estimated that only 14% of cases are being reported across the United States.

