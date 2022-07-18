As the latest strain of the COVID-19 virus sends reports of infections skyrocketing, including trends for hospitalizations, hospitalizations are rising again in California, after more than two months of persistently high cases, but for most the symptoms are less severe. However, the boom in home testing has meant that health officials never hear about many COVID cases, deflating official counts. At the University of Washington, researchers who test blood to assess the true level of infections have estimated that only 14% of cases are being reported across the United States.
COVID rises across U.S. amid muted warnings and murky data
COVID-19 is surging around the United States again in what experts consider the most transmissible variant of the pandemic yet.
But something is different this time: The public health authorities are holding back.
In Chicago, where the county’s COVID warning level was raised to “high” last week, the city’s top doctor said there was no reason for residents to let the virus control their lives. The state health director in Louisiana likened a new rise in COVID cases there to a downpour — “a surge within a surge” — but characterized the situation as concerning but not alarming.
And the public health officer in King County, Washington, Dr. Jeffrey Duchin, said on Thursday that officials were discussing reissuing a mask mandate but would prefer that the public mask up voluntarily. “We’re not going to be able to have infinite series of mandates forcing people to do this, that and the other,” he said.
The latest surge, driven by a spike of BA.5 subvariant cases in this country since May, has sent infections rising in at least 40 states, particularly in the Great Plains, West and South. Hospitalizations have climbed by 20% in the last two weeks, leaving more than 40,000 people in American hospitals with the coronavirus on an average day.
—Thomas Fuller , Julie Bosman and Edgar Sandoval, The New York Times
California COVID hospitalizations have quadrupled. Who is getting really sick?
COVID hospitalizations are rising again after more than two months of persistently high case rates in the Bay Area and California. But the doctors who treat these patients are seeing consistent indications that for most, the disease is less severe than in earlier surges of the deadly virus that has killed more than a million Americans.
The increase has been much more gradual than during other COVID waves, likely due to widespread vaccination and booster coverage, and improved therapeutics and treatments which prevent some hospitalizations and shorten others. Still, the threat of serious illness and even death among some populations remains a real concern.
“What you really want to know is how dangerous COVID is,” Ozdalga said.
Ozdalga and another professor at Stanford’s medical school found that of the nearly 100 patients hospitalized in recent weeks at Stanford who tested positive for COVID, 35% were being treated for severe disease caused by the virus, while the other patients were mainly being treated for non-COVID related issues.
“The people we are seeing who have severe illness now are largely unvaccinated, including young people,” said Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, a UCSF professor of medicine who specializes in infectious diseases, “and those who are unboosted who are older than 65, and those who are immunocompromised.”