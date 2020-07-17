By
 

Washington could be in for another round of coronavirus restrictions, Gov. Jay Inslee said Thursday, during a news conference where he announced a limit of 10 people at social gatherings in Washington counties that are further along in the reopening process.

Inslee’s announcement came as Washington set a new record for confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, with state health officials Thursday reporting 1,267 new cases and six additional deaths. The tally clocked in at nearly twice the average number of cases per day in the past two weeks. 

Throughout Friday, on this page, we’ll be posting Seattle Times journalists’ updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Thursday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

Quarantine Corner

What’s there to do this summer weekend? Plenty, whether you’re staying in (againnnnn) or venturing out cautiously. Here are our top picks.

Picture a time-twisting dark comedy about living the same day over and over. No, we’re not talking about  real life these days; the delightful “Palm Springs” is among new streaming movies.

How to maintain human connections at a social distance: Here are a few reality-tested ideas, from watching movies together/apart to bringing back good, old-fashioned phone calls.

Seattle is no R&B hotbed, but that may be about to change. A growing wave of bright young artists is poised to make a splash. Meet them and have a listen.

—Kris Higginson
