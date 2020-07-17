By
 

Washington could be in for another round of coronavirus restrictions, Gov. Jay Inslee said Thursday, during a news conference where he announced a limit of 10 people at social gatherings in Washington counties that are further along in the reopening process.

Inslee’s announcement came as Washington set a new record for confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, with state health officials Thursday reporting 1,267 new cases and six additional deaths. The tally clocked in at nearly twice the average number of cases per day in the past two weeks. 

(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

India hits 1 million virus cases, nations battle flare-ups

A return of stringent coronavirus restrictions in Israel, another daily record of reported cases in Japan’s capital and outbreaks in remote areas such as China’s Xinjiang region underscored Friday the ongoing battle to quash COVID-19 flare-ups as the world’s latest hot spots pushed the confirmed global case tally toward 14 million.

India said the country’s total confirmed cases surpassed 1 million, the third-highest number behind the United States and Brazil, and its death toll reached more than 25,000. That followed Brazil’s announcement Thursday evening that its confirmed cases exceeded 2 million, including 76,000 deaths.

A health worker checks the body temperature of a boy at a medical camp to screen residents for COVID-19 symptoms in Mumbai, India, Friday, July 17, 2020. India crossed 1 million coronavirus cases on Friday, third only to the United States and Brazil, prompting concerns about its readiness to confront an inevitable surge that could overwhelm hospitals and test the country’s feeble health care system. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)

Governments are frantically trying to prevent and put down fresh outbreaks and keep their economies running as the pandemic accelerates in some parts of the world and threatens to come roaring back in others. Worldwide, confirmed cases numbered more than 13.8 million Friday and COVID-19 deaths totaled more than 590,000.

Israel on Friday reimposed sweeping restrictions to tackle a new surge in coronavirus cases in what Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called “interim steps” to avoid another general lockdown.

Stores, malls, barber shops, beauty salons, beaches and tourist sites will also be closed on weekends. Public gatherings will be limited to 10 people indoors or 20 outside.

New virus cases have soared in Israel since restrictions were lifted in late May. The country reported around 1,900 new cases on Thursday. At least 384 people have died since the outbreak began.

—The Associated Press
Catch up on the Past 24 Hours

As newly diagnosed coronavirus cases tore past Washington state’s record yesterday, Gov. Jay Inslee warned that another stay-home order could happen. Here’s what you can currently do in each county.

We can't withstand a disaster every single day": The strain is showing as patients flood into hospitals across the Sun Belt — where medical workers are bracing for worse. In Texas, funeral homes are getting overwhelmed, too, and the morgue trucks keep arriving

Claims for jobless benefits are surging along with the virus in Washington, signaling how fragile the economy is as residents face the possible end of the $600-a-week federal payment. On a more optimistic note, new businesses are starting at a faster clip than last year

The fight over masks: Georgia's governor has sued Atlanta's mayor and city council to block them from enforcing a mask mandate, but they're not backing down. As more big retailers announce they're requiring face coverings, mask fashion is becoming quite the thing. Check out the photos.

Russian hackers are trying to steal coronavirus vaccine research through cyberattacks, the U.S and other Western nations say. They're blaming a group called Cozy Bear.

How a struggling company won $1.6 billion to make a coronavirus vaccine: The U.S. government is placing huge bets on experiments that could enable a return to some semblance of normal life. This is the story of "the U.S. darling of the moment" and its big boost from the Gates Foundation.

—Kris Higginson

Quarantine Corner

What’s there to do this summer weekend? Plenty, whether you’re staying in (againnnnn) or venturing out cautiously. Here are our top picks.

Picture a time-twisting dark comedy about living the same day over and over. No, we’re not talking about  real life these days; the delightful “Palm Springs” is among new streaming movies.

How to maintain human connections at a social distance: Here are a few reality-tested ideas, from watching movies together/apart to bringing back good, old-fashioned phone calls.

Seattle is no R&B hotbed, but that may be about to change. A growing wave of bright young artists is poised to make a splash. Meet them and have a listen.

—Kris Higginson
