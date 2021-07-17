As the COVID-19 comeback sounds alarms for federal health officials, experts say they’re concerned about twin threats posed by the highly transmissible delta variant and a stagnation in efforts to vaccinate as many Americans as possible.

Meanwhile, hospitals are again struggling at a time when some of them are busy just trying to catch up on surgeries and other procedures that were put on hold during the pandemic.

