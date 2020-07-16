By
 

Washington health officials reported an additional 742 COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths on Wednesday, bringing the state’s totals to 43,046 cases and 1,421 deaths. So far, 733,886 tests for the novel coronavirus have been conducted in the state, per DOH. Of those, 5.9% have come back positive — slightly higher than the 5.8% rate of positive infections in the past week.

In King County, a new report suggests efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus in school buildings — such as screening students and staff, and requiring masks — won’t control the overall pace of transmission unless community activity is kept far below pre-pandemic levels.

Throughout Thursday, on this page, we’ll be posting Seattle Times journalists’ updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Wednesday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.





Quarantine Corner: Things to read, watch and reflect on while staying home




What do you miss from the time before the coronavirus, and what do you hope never comes back? Seattle Times staffers (currently scattered across the Puget Sound area in tiny, one-person bureaus) sketched answers that may hit close to home for you. One introvert writes that she used to think independence was everything, but the pandemic and a goofy little cat taught her otherwise.

Get lost in history with these four biographies of vastly different people.

Fans of live music, here's a jolt of jazz in the form of two swinging documentaries on Ella Fitzgerald and Miles Davis.


Do I have the coronavirus? Many who get tested must wait … and wait … and wait to find out

John Lederer, executive dean of North Seattle College, was tested for the new coronavirus at an Edmonds clinic, as was his wife. They waited 10 days to learn they hadn’t contracted the virus. (Erika Schultz / The Seattle Times)
John Lederer came down with flu-like symptoms, so he and his wife got coronavirus tests in Edmonds. Ten days later, they finally learned the results.

Massive backlogs at overwhelmed commercial labs are hitting Washington patients, exacerbating the risk that the virus will spread — particularly in communities that have been hit disproportionately hard by COVID-19.





Catch up on the past 24 hours

King County school buildings should not reopen this fall if virus transmission levels don't drop, according to a new report unveiled by health officials. Community-wide efforts to curb the virus “must improve significantly” to support opening school doors, the researchers wrote. The state's total number of cases has topped 43,000.

Many more businesses are requiring masks. Walmart waded into this divisive issue yesterday, and Kroger and Kohl's soon followed with their own mask rules. Nearly half of U.S. states now have a mask mandate. A loud exception is Georgia, whose governor has forbidden cities from requiring them. And a Starbucks customer is steaming after her refusal to wear a mask changed a barista's life in a "mind-blowing" way.

The small birthday lunch was the first time anyone but immediate family had set foot in Bill and Serona Schey's house for months. The Tacoma couple followed Pierce County’s guidelines, limiting their circle to just three other people. But everyone at the lunch got COVID-19. Small, clustered outbreaks like this are growing more common.

In this file photo from Sunday, May 24, 2020, visitors set up inside circles designed to help slow the spread of the coronavirus by encouraging social distancing at Dolores Park in San Francisco. The city said it would continue to delay the reopening of some businesses because of a surge of infections in the city, where the positive case rate per 100,000 has increased to nearly 8%. The goal is to keep it at around 2%, said Dr. Grant Colfax, director of public health. San Francisco’s population of nearly 900,000 people has fared remarkably well during the pandemic, with a total of 4,696 cases and 50 deaths, as of Wednesday, July 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
The outlook is so "alarming and dangerous" in California that the Rose Parade has been canceled six months ahead of time, and many more schools have barred reopenings. Around the world, countries are blasting "reckless" tourists" amid new clampdowns.

At least 20 more Seattle-area restaurants have closed permanently, and the list is certain to grow. But there are a few silver linings as restaurateurs make new plans.

Tens of thousands of Amazon corporate employees can work from home until 2021, the company said yesterday. Many other businesses may follow, extending the pain for merchants in downtown Seattle and Bellevue. (If you're logging on remotely, one tropical paradise hopes you'll work from its beaches.)

Visitors to Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona on July 8, 2020. National parks — sometimes many miles from equipped hospitals — are grappling with how to safely stay open. (Adriana Zehbrauskas / The New York Times)
National parks may become the next battleground in reopening. Pressure is mounting to close major parks, pitting Americans' urge to escape against spiking virus cases in the parks' home states.

Heroic sacrifice, or ethical nightmare? A Chinese company "pre-tested" experimental vaccine shots on its workers even before the government OK'd the shots for people.

"Let’s stop this nonsense," Dr. Anthony Fauci urged, hitting back as clashes with the White House spilled further into public view yesterday. Fauci has become quite the symbol, with his own bobblehead and plush doll.





