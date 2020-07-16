Washington health officials reported an additional 742 COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths on Wednesday, bringing the state’s totals to 43,046 cases and 1,421 deaths. So far, 733,886 tests for the novel coronavirus have been conducted in the state, per DOH. Of those, 5.9% have come back positive — slightly higher than the 5.8% rate of positive infections in the past week.

In King County, a new report suggests efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus in school buildings — such as screening students and staff, and requiring masks — won’t control the overall pace of transmission unless community activity is kept far below pre-pandemic levels.

