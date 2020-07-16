Throughout Thursday, on this page, we’ll be posting Seattle Times journalists’ updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Wednesday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
Quarantine Corner: Things to read, watch and reflect on while staying home
What do you miss from the time before the coronavirus, and what do you hope never comes back? Seattle Times staffers (currently scattered across the Puget Sound area in tiny, one-person bureaus) sketched answers that may hit close to home for you. One introvert writes that she used to think independence was everything, but the pandemic and a goofy little cat taught her otherwise.
Fans of live music, here's a jolt of jazz in the form of two swinging documentaries on Ella Fitzgerald and Miles Davis.
—Kris Higginson
Do I have the coronavirus? Many who get tested must wait … and wait … and wait to find out
John Lederer came down with flu-like symptoms, so he and his wife got coronavirus tests in Edmonds. Ten days later, they finally learned the results.
Massive backlogs at overwhelmed commercial labs are hitting Washington patients, exacerbating the risk that the virus will spread — particularly in communities that have been hit disproportionately hard by COVID-19.
King County school buildings should not reopen this fall if virus transmission levels don't drop, according to a new report unveiled by health officials. Community-wide efforts to curb the virus “must improve significantly” to support opening school doors, the researchers wrote. The state's total number of cases has topped 43,000.
The small birthday lunch was the first time anyone but immediate family had set foot in Bill and Serona Schey's house for months. The Tacoma couple followed Pierce County’s guidelines, limiting their circle to just three other people. But everyone at the lunch got COVID-19. Small, clustered outbreaks like this are growing more common.