The COVID-19 pandemic caused disruptions to regular health services and triggered vaccine misinformation, causing about 25 million children across the world to miss routine immunizations that protect them against common diseases.

Officials in the U.K. announced that people 50 or older will be offered a fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose in the fall.

Meanwhile, just outside Seattle, a group of Eastside Fire & Rescue firefighters filed a legal claim seeking $171.5 million in damages after they lost their jobs for failing to comply with the COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

