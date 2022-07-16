The COVID-19 pandemic caused disruptions to regular health services and triggered vaccine misinformation, causing about 25 million children across the world to miss routine immunizations that protect them against common diseases.
Officials in the U.K. announced that people 50 or older will be offered a fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose in the fall.
Meanwhile, just outside Seattle, a group of Eastside Fire & Rescue firefighters filed a legal claim seeking $171.5 million in damages after they lost their jobs for failing to comply with the COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see the rest of our coronavirus coverage and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.
Macao extends lockdown to curb biggest COVID-19 outbreak
The Chinese gambling enclave of Macao on Saturday extended its lockdown by five days as it grapples with the biggest outbreak of the coronavirus in over two years.
Authorities said that industries and commercial companies will remain closed until July 23. The lockdown, which began July 11, had initially been set to expire Sunday.
As part of the lockdown, authorities have suspended dine-in services and ordered all residents to avoid leaving their homes unless absolutely necessary. Those who need to go out must wear KN95 masks or similar.
The city, which has a population of 680,000, recorded 31 infections on Friday. Since its latest outbreak that began June 18, the city has reported some 1,700 infections.