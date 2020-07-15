Throughout Wednesday, on this page, we’ll be posting Seattle Times journalists’ updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Tuesday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
Could Seattle kids return to school outdoors? The teachers union says the district's rough plan for some in-person teaching would be "reckless" under the current conditions. A few School Board members are drafting an ambitious alternative.
The Trump administration has ordered hospitals to bypass the CDC and send all coronavirus patient information to a central database, starting today. This alarms health experts who fear the data will be politicized or withheld from the public.