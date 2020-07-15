By
 

In less than two weeks, the United States’ federal program that provides unemployment benefits to tens of millions of jobless Americans will expire — but White House officials are starting to signal their willingness to approve a narrow extension of the program.

In Washington state, the Department of Health is refining how it records deaths as it works to better track the pandemic. And Gov. Jay Inslee hit pause on any further reopening through July 28.

Throughout Wednesday, on this page, we’ll be posting Seattle Times journalists’ updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Tuesday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

Slow down, Washingtonians. Counties can't relax restrictions further for at least two weeks, Gov. Jay Inslee said yesterday, warning that he may roll back parts of the reopening as cases climb. Here's what you can do in each county now, from haircuts to dining out. Meanwhile, the state is changing the way it counts COVID-19 deaths.

Could Seattle kids return to school outdoors? The teachers union says the district's rough plan for some in-person teaching would be "reckless" under the current conditions. A few School Board members are drafting an ambitious alternative.

Early results are promising from vaccine testing in Seattle. The test triggered strong immune responses in a small group of volunteers, preliminary results show, but red flags and big questions remain. Meanwhile, decades of HIV research are boosting the race for a coronavirus vaccine.

Expect the U.S., Canada and Mexico to keep their borders closed to non-essential travel until late summer, under a plan expected to be announced this week. New border rules and lockdowns are taking effect around the world today, with one Australian leader asserting: "The time for warnings … is over."

The Trump administration has ordered hospitals to bypass the CDC and send all coronavirus patient information to a central database, starting today. This alarms health experts who fear the data will be politicized or withheld from the public.

Two hairstylists had coronavirus and came into close contact with 139 clients — but nobody fell ill. Why? Possibly because of the precautions they took. The effect has stunned researchers.

Be careful buying hand sanitizer. King County health officials are warning consumers against 11 manufacturers' products because of the risk of methanol poisoning. Here's what to look for on the label.

How risky is using a public restroom during the pandemic? As portable camping potties fly off the shelves of sporting-good stores, infectious-disease experts are describing their convoluted routines in the "worst place you can go."

