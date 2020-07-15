In less than two weeks, the United States’ federal program that provides unemployment benefits to tens of millions of jobless Americans will expire — but White House officials are starting to signal their willingness to approve a narrow extension of the program.

In Washington state, the Department of Health is refining how it records deaths as it works to better track the pandemic. And Gov. Jay Inslee hit pause on any further reopening through July 28.

Throughout Wednesday, on this page, we’ll be posting Seattle Times journalists’ updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Tuesday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.