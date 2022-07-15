The number of COVID-19 cases reported globally rose for the fifth week in a row, according to the World Health Organization. The agency also reported that the number of deaths linked to the virus has remained relatively stable.

Meanwhile, U.S. health experts expressed remorse over steps not taken to properly warn about the highly transmissible variants before the latest COVID-19 surge, which resulted in higher hospital admission rates and deaths.

