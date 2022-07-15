The number of COVID-19 cases reported globally rose for the fifth week in a row, according to the World Health Organization. The agency also reported that the number of deaths linked to the virus has remained relatively stable.
Meanwhile, U.S. health experts expressed remorse over steps not taken to properly warn about the highly transmissible variants before the latest COVID-19 surge, which resulted in higher hospital admission rates and deaths.
Mandatory coronavirus testing of randomly chosen international passengers arriving in Canada will resume at the country’s four major airports, government officials announced Thursday.
The move comes as Canadian airports are grappling with the same kind of problems afflicting air travel around the world, including staff shortages, cancellations, delays and frustrated passengers.
Random testing will resume Tuesday for passengers deplaning at airports in Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal and Toronto, the Public Health Agency of Canada said.
Canada requires travelers arriving from abroad, including by air, to be fully vaccinated, which means they have gotten their initial set of shots at least 14 days before, but it dropped the requirement last month for people traveling by air within Canada and for federal transport workers. Still, travelers who are not vaccinated because they are exempt or Canadian must test for the coronavirus for 10 days after flying in to Canada from an international airport, and travelers who test positive or have symptoms on arrival are required to isolate.