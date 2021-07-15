Washington state has finally done it. On Wednesday, the state reached its goal of 70% of residents 16 years and older initiating vaccination against the coronavirus, meaning almost 8 million doses have been delivered and about 3.9 million Washingtonians are fully vaccinated.

Because many nursing home staffers are unvaccinated, families still lack easy access to crucial Medicare immunization data that will help them pick the right facility for their loved one. Unfortunately, health officials have said COVID-19 is on the rise again in many states.

