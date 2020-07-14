By
 

As coronavirus cases continue to spike in the United States, President Donald Trump is pushing to reopen the economy and the White House is working to undercut its most trusted coronavirus expert.

In Washington state on Monday, health officials released two unusual numbers related to the pandemic, reporting 39 fewer deaths and a record-high 1,101 additional cases.

Throughout Tuesday, on this page, we’ll be posting Seattle Times journalists’ updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Monday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

Washington state yesterday reported a record daily high of 1,101 new cases. As the coronavirus re-invades our state and others that already beat it back once, experts say the resurgences share common causes: "Nobody likes being told what to do." California's governor did just that, shutting down much of society yesterday as the state's biggest school districts said they won't bring students back soon.

"Don’t tell me my kid has to wear a mask": Anger and fear are colliding as schools slam into the politics of reopening. The Trump administration has cited the American Academy of Pediatrics to make its case — but the pediatricians are pointing out they never called for the kind of reopening Trump wants. Here's what the AAP did say.

The White House is turning on Dr. Anthony Fauci as he publicly contradicts the president and sounds alarms over the virus. Could he get fired? He and Trump appear to be stuck with each other.

More than 5 million Americans lost their health insurance in just four months, according to a new analysis coming out today.

Business travel evaporated in a flash when the virus hit. When will it recover? That could take several years, say analysts who are describing what would have to happen for businesses to send workers out into the world again.

The coronavirus came to light in Wuhan, China, but how did it start? Why did it spread so fast? A disease detective says we can fight it better if we know, and he wants the answers to eight key questions.

Can your dog or cat catch COVID-19 from a human? Yes, says the CDC, but it's rare. Here are tips on keeping your pets safe.

Mary Daniel used to visit her husband at his assisted living facility for hours each evening, until March, when visitors suddenly weren't allowed. More than 100 days passed — then she hired on as a dishwasher to see him, and the tears started streaming.

Mary Daniel, 57, took a job as a dishwasher at the assisted-living facility in Jacksonville, Fla., where her husband is a resident so she could see him during the pandemic. (Mary Daniel via The Washington Post).
