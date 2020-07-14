Throughout Tuesday, on this page, we’ll be posting Seattle Times journalists’ updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Monday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
Business travel evaporated in a flash when the virus hit. When will it recover? That could take several years, say analysts who are describing what would have to happen for businesses to send workers out into the world again.
The coronavirus came to light in Wuhan, China, but how did it start? Why did it spread so fast? A disease detective says we can fight it better if we know, and he wants the answers to eight key questions.
Mary Daniel used to visit her husband at his assisted living facility for hours each evening, until March, when visitors suddenly weren't allowed. More than 100 days passed — then she hired on as a dishwasher to see him, and the tears started streaming.
—Kris Higginson
