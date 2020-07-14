As coronavirus cases continue to spike in the United States, President Donald Trump is pushing to reopen the economy and the White House is working to undercut its most trusted coronavirus expert.

In Washington state on Monday, health officials released two unusual numbers related to the pandemic, reporting 39 fewer deaths and a record-high 1,101 additional cases.

Throughout Tuesday, on this page, we’ll be posting Seattle Times journalists’ updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Monday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.