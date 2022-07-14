A new study found that hyperbaric oxygen therapy could be the key to treating long COVID after patients showed a “significant improvement in their global cognitive function” and other areas after receiving daily treatments over a 2-month period.
Meanwhile, the Food and Drug Administration authorized Novavax’s protein-based COVID-19 vaccine for adults on Wednesday. The vaccine is already available in multiple other countries.
WHO: COVID-19 cases rise for the 5th week, deaths stable
The number of new coronavirus cases reported worldwide rose for the fifth week in a row while the number of deaths remained relatively stable, the World Health Organization reported Thursday.
In the U.N. health agency’s weekly review of the COVID-19 pandemic, WHO said there were 5.7 million new infections confirmed last week, marking a 6% increase. There were 9.800 deaths, roughly similar to the previous week’s figure.
In the last two weeks, cases of COVID-19 reported to WHO surged 30%, driven largely by the hugely infectious omicron relatives, BA.4 and BA.5. The two omicron subvariants have shown a worrisome ability to re-infect people previously vaccinated or who have recovered from COVID.
According to WHO, the biggest increases in COVID-19 cases were seen in the Western Pacific and the Middle East, where they jumped by more than a quarter. Deaths spiked by 78% in the Middle East and by 23% in Southeast Asia, while dropping elsewhere or remaining stable.