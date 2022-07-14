A new study found that hyperbaric oxygen therapy could be the key to treating long COVID after patients showed a “significant improvement in their global cognitive function” and other areas after receiving daily treatments over a 2-month period.

Meanwhile, the Food and Drug Administration authorized Novavax’s protein-based COVID-19 vaccine for adults on Wednesday. The vaccine is already available in multiple other countries.

