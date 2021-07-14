About a week-and-a-half after the July Fourth weekend, the COVID-19 curve in the U.S. has begun to rise again months of decline, with the number of new cases per day doubling over the past three weeks. Health experts say the fast-spreading delta variant and lagging vaccination rates are to blame, as well as recent holiday weekend gatherings.

Meanwhile, millions of people vaccinated through a U.N.-backed effort could find themselves barred from entering many European and other countries because those nations don’t recognize the Indian-made version of the vaccine for travel.

