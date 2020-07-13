Throughout Monday, on this page, we’ll be posting Seattle Times journalists’ updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world.
The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Sunday evening.
Live updates:
Quarantine Corner: Things to do while staying home
You're in the cramped apartment of an EMT in a coronavirus hot spot. Later, you're huddling with a first-year doctor in an intensive care unit. A free and vivid play called "The Line," streaming now, takes you deep into the harrowing world of New York City's front-line responders in the pandemic.
Go to the moon — no, not that one. Did you know American astronauts trained in Idaho for their 1969 moon missions? A free online tour of the weird attraction is among our Weekly Wonder suggestions for kids and families.
Challenging times inspire many artists — including kids — to create their best work. The free, Seattle-based Corona Multimedia Showcase wants to encourage them by displaying their creative projects online. Here's how to submit kids' creations.
Catch up on the past 24 hours
Washington state health officials confirmed 1,438 new cases for Friday and Saturday. One local city will be mailing masks to every household as cases surge. Here’s a look at how to interpret the data.
The virus is raging as the U.S. sees a long-expected rise in deaths. Florida broke a national record with 15,300 cases reported in a single day, even as Disney World celebrated a surreal reopening. And in Houston, leaders want to lock the staggered city back down.
How safe is a return to school for America's children? The Trump administration's assurances are misguided about this and other realities of the pandemic, fact-checkers say. Public health leaders are warning that reopening the wrong way could drive infection and death rates up.
A 30-year-old man went to a "COVID party," thinking the virus was a hoax. Now he's dead, a Texas hospital says.
Inmates are being treated like "less than a dog" amid 229 COVID-19 cases at Washington's Coyote Ridge Corrections Center, families say. They're describing "disgusting" conditions, hours spent waiting for the bathroom, food problems and guards without masks.
Are you required to wear a mask on a plane? Are your fellow passengers? It depends. Travel Troubleshooter cuts through the complications. Oh, and business is booming wildly for the corner of the industry that lets rich travelers avoid this issue entirely.
