In another setback for a coronavirus vaccine that has largely been sidelined in the United States because of manufacturing and safety problems, the Food and Drug Administration added a new warning to Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine about links to a rare and potentially dangerous neurological reaction, but said it’s not entirely clear the shot caused the problem.

Meanwhile, the number of Washington residents who have died from COVID-19 has now reached 6,000, state health officials confirmed Monday.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.

Show caption