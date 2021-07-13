In another setback for a coronavirus vaccine that has largely been sidelined in the United States because of manufacturing and safety problems, the Food and Drug Administration added a new warning to Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine about links to a rare and potentially dangerous neurological reaction, but said it’s not entirely clear the shot caused the problem.
We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.
Missouri hospital opens 6th virus ward as variant rages
A Springfield, Missouri, hospital has opened its sixth COVID-19 ward as the delta virus variant rages in the state’s southwest region, and St. Louis County and Kansas City health officials also are warning about a sharp increase in cases.
Mercy Hospital in Springfield announced Sunday that it had opened its sixth COVID-19 ward, after the hospital needed only five wards during the height of the pandemic last year, Kansas City Star reported.
Chief Administrative Officer Erik Frederick said the hospital was treating 133 virus patients as of Sunday.
“Many local rural communities don’t have high vaccination rates,” Frederick wrote. “They also don’t have a hospital. Get sick, come to Springfield. I think that’s getting left out of the narrative.”
On Monday, the St. Louis County Health Department issued a public health advisory after a 63% increase — 1,461 cases — in new COVID-19 cases in the last two weeks. The county is currently averaging 100 newly diagnosed cases per day, St. Louis Public Radio reported.
County Executive Sam Page attributed the rise in cases to the delta variant, which is more contagious than previous variants. He predicted an increase in hospitalizations and deaths in coming weeks and urged residents to be vaccinated.
Rich countries should donate vaccines, not use boosters, says WHO
Top officials at the World Health Organization say there’s not enough evidence to show that third doses of coronavirus vaccines are needed and appealed Monday for the scarce shots to be shared with poor countries which have yet to immunize their people instead of being used by rich countries as boosters.
At a press briefing, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the world’s grotesque vaccine disparity was driven by “greed,” as he called on drugmakers to prioritize supplying their COVID-19 vaccines to poor countries instead of lobbying rich countries to use even more doses. His plea comes just as pharmaceutical companies are seeking authorization for third doses to be used as boosters in some Western countries, including the U.S.
“We are making conscious choices right now not to protect those in need,” Tedros said, adding the immediate priority must be to vaccinate people who have yet to receive a single dose.
After a 10-week drop in global coronavirus deaths, Tedros said the number of COVID-19 patients dying daily is again beginning to climb and that the extremely infectious delta variant is “driving catastrophic waves of cases.”