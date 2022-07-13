We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see the rest of our coronavirus coverage and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.
Will Americans have the right COVID-19 vaccine this fall? Maybe
In a few short months, the coronavirus may embark on its third consecutive winter of death and devastation. That prospect has federal regulators and their scientific advisers engaged in a high-stakes guessing game.
The question: How should the COVID-19 vaccine change?
Certainly, the circumstances have changed. The coronavirus strains responsible for 97% of infections today — BA. 4, BA. 5 and BA. 2.12.1 — didn’t exist in 2021, let alone in 2020. Yet all of the vaccines currently available in the U.S. are designed to recognize the version that left China in January 2020.
The ubiquitous omicron subvariants, however, have several mutations on their crucial spike proteins that make them less recognizable to an immune system primed to fight the 2 1/2-year-old virus.
The result: A real-world study found that the protection from three doses of mRNA vaccine is half as strong against omicron compared to the Delta variant that preceded it.
Determining which recipe should go into future boosters to induce optimal protection — the vaccine’s “composition” — is an exercise in educated guesswork.
Experts need to predict which coronavirus variant — or variants — will dominate the U.S. landscape in late 2022 and into 2023. Then they need to forecast whether altered versions of the mainstay vaccines will be effective, and whether they pose new challenges regarding safety, cost or timely distribution.
Getting a timely and accurate fix on all this “is truly a challenge, and it is science at its hardest,” Dr. Peter Marks, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s vaccine chief, told the agency’s independent advisers last month.
Pandemic kept many children less active around the world, researchers find
As children around the world stayed home, studied remotely and became more socially isolated during the coronavirus pandemic, they also became less physically active, according to a new review of almost two dozen studies that was published Monday in medical journal JAMA Pediatrics.
The pandemic led to children’s daily physical activity declining by 20%, according to the review, which analyzed the results of 22 studies published in English that compared activity before and during the pandemic.
The review included studies published between January 2020 and January 2022, with a total of more than 14,000 participants under the age of 18 around the world. (It did not include any samples from Africa.)
The studies revealed an average decrease of 17 minutes a day in children’s “moderate-to-vigorous physical activity” during the pandemic.