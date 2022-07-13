The COVID-19 pandemic will remain designated as a global public health emergency amid continued surges and variant evolution, the World Health Organization said.

The Biden administration is urging caution as cases traced to the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants increase, emphasizing the importance of booster shots.

Meanwhile, researchers at UT Southwestern created a rapid test that is able to identify different COVID-19 variants in a matter of hours.

