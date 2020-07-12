The Washington state Department of Health did not report new numbers on Saturday as its system was down for maintenance; an update is expected Sunday afternoon.
Throughout Sunday, on this page, we’ll be posting Seattle Times journalists’ updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Saturday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Friday afternoon.
Public health experts urge caution, monitoring coronavirus' spread in reopening schools
Public
health experts warn that a one-size-fits-all to reopening schools could drive coronavirus
infection and death rates higher.
They’re urging a more cautious approach ahead of the next academic year, as the Trump administration seeks to pressure schools to resume in-person education.
The
American Academy of Pediatrics, whose guidance the Trump administration has
cited to support its demands, says the goal is for all students to be
physically present in school. But it says school districts need to be flexible,
consult with public health authorities and be ready to pivot as virus activity
waxes and wanes.
“It is
not that the American Academy of Pediatrics thinks this is a done deal because
we have put out guidance,” said Dr. Nicholas Beers, a member of the academy’s
school health council. “But what we do know is that we need to have a more
realistic dialogue about the implications of virtual learning on the future of
children. We have left whole swaths of society behind, whether it’s because
they have limited access to a computer, or broadband internet,” or because of
other challenges that online education can’t address.
President
Donald Trump has threatened federal funding cuts for districts that don’t fully
reopen.
While most funding typically comes from state and local sources, experts say schools will need more federal funding, not less, to reopen safely.
Masks, extra cleaning supplies or janitors, additional classroom space, mental health support for students and staff traumatized by the pandemic are among potential costs. And with more parents out of work, more children will qualify for federally funded school lunches.
Cruise ship companies contend with challenges, from docking to costly maintenance
The cruise ship industry is facing an array of challenges during the coronavirus pandemic as it tries to ensure vessels worldwide remain operable.
Since
mid-March, only a small handful of the world’s 400-or-so cruise ships have been
able to accept passengers — all on hyperlocal itineraries. A few dozen are
sailing the world with purpose, repatriating crew members from every corner of
the globe.
The
rest are sitting idle, unable to sail commercially for the foreseeable future. (In
the U.S., the industry has agreed not to resume business at least until
Sept. 15. Princess Cruises, Holland America Lines and Carnival Cruises in May
canceled their remaining Alaska cruises from Seattle for the season.)
But idling
through the pandemic present huge issues for cruise ship companies, from finding
a place to park vessels and dealing with mechanical issues to hurricane risks and
regulatory hurdles.
The
expense is staggering. In a recent SEC filing, Carnival — whose nine brands
comprise the world’s largest cruise company — indicated that its ongoing ship
and administrations expenses would amount to $250 million a month once all
its ships are on pause.
With the company saying it’s unable to predict when cruises resume, that’s a long-term line item on a balance sheet that logged $4.4 billion in losses in the second quarter alone.