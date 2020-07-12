By

As COVID-19 continued to ravage the nation and the world, President Donald Trump wore a mask in public Saturday for the first time. In other news, Disney began reopening its Florida resorts even as that state continued to report high numbers of cases.

The Washington state Department of Health did not report new numbers on Saturday as its system was down for maintenance; an update is expected Sunday afternoon.

Throughout Sunday, on this page, we’ll be posting Seattle Times journalists’ updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Saturday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Friday afternoon.

(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

Live updates:

Public health experts urge caution, monitoring coronavirus' spread in reopening schools

Des Moines Public Schools custodian Tracy Harris cleans chairs in a classroom at Brubaker Elementary School, Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. Getting children back to school safely could mean keeping high-risk spots like bars and gyms closed. That’s the latest thinking from some public health experts. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Public health experts warn that a one-size-fits-all to reopening schools could drive coronavirus infection and death rates higher.

They’re urging a more cautious approach ahead of the next academic year, as the Trump administration seeks to pressure schools to resume in-person education.

The American Academy of Pediatrics, whose guidance the Trump administration has cited to support its demands, says the goal is for all students to be physically present in school. But it says school districts need to be flexible, consult with public health authorities and be ready to pivot as virus activity waxes and wanes.

“It is not that the American Academy of Pediatrics thinks this is a done deal because we have put out guidance,” said Dr. Nicholas Beers, a member of the academy’s school health council. “But what we do know is that we need to have a more realistic dialogue about the implications of virtual learning on the future of children. We have left whole swaths of society behind, whether it’s because they have limited access to a computer, or broadband internet,” or because of other challenges that online education can’t address.

President Donald Trump has threatened federal funding cuts for districts that don’t fully reopen.

While most funding typically comes from state and local sources, experts say schools will need more federal funding, not less, to reopen safely.

Masks, extra cleaning supplies or janitors, additional classroom space, mental health support for students and staff traumatized by the pandemic are among potential costs. And with more parents out of work, more children will qualify for federally funded school lunches.

Read the full story.

—Associated Press
Cruise ship companies contend with challenges, from docking to costly maintenance

A sightseeing boat passes luxury cruise ship MS Europa 2, operated by Hapag-Lloyd AG, as it sits docked at the Port of Hamburg in Germany on June 7. (Krisztian Bocsi / Bloomberg)
The cruise ship industry is facing an array of challenges during the coronavirus pandemic as it tries to ensure vessels worldwide remain operable.

Since mid-March, only a small handful of the world’s 400-or-so cruise ships have been able to accept passengers — all on hyperlocal itineraries. A few dozen are sailing the world with purpose, repatriating crew members from every corner of the globe.

The rest are sitting idle, unable to sail commercially for the foreseeable future. (In the U.S., the industry has agreed not to resume business at least until Sept. 15. Princess Cruises, Holland America Lines and Carnival Cruises in May canceled their remaining Alaska cruises from Seattle for the season.)

But idling through the pandemic present huge issues for cruise ship companies, from finding a place to park vessels and dealing with mechanical issues to hurricane risks and regulatory hurdles.  

The expense is staggering. In a recent SEC filing, Carnival — whose nine brands comprise the world’s largest cruise company — indicated that its ongoing ship and administrations expenses would amount to $250 million a month once all its ships are on pause. 

With the company saying it’s unable to predict when cruises resume, that’s a long-term line item on a balance sheet that logged $4.4 billion in losses in the second quarter alone.

Read the full story.

—Bloomberg
Seattle Times staff

