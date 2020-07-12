As COVID-19 continued to ravage the nation and the world, President Donald Trump wore a mask in public Saturday for the first time. In other news, Disney began reopening its Florida resorts even as that state continued to report high numbers of cases.

The Washington state Department of Health did not report new numbers on Saturday as its system was down for maintenance; an update is expected Sunday afternoon.

Throughout Sunday, on this page, we’ll be posting Seattle Times journalists’ updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Saturday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Friday afternoon.



