Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Sunday that “it is entirely conceivable, maybe likely” that COVID-19 vaccine booster shots will be needed the coming months, but that it was too soon to make that call. Top U.S. health officials planned to meet with representatives from Pfizer on Monday to discuss discuss the drugmaker’s request for federal authorization of a third dose.
As the U.S. looks to bolster immunity, other countries are still struggling to contain the disease. Myanmar has been slow to contain to a devastating surge in cases since mid-May, as the country has remained consumed by a bitter and violent political struggle since the military seized power in February.
Iran is enduring a fifth wave of the pandemic, driven by the highly contagious Delta variant of the virus. Thousands of Iranians frustrated with the government’s chaotic vaccine rollout and desperate for protection after enduring wave after wave of the coronavirus are flocking by air and land to neighboring Armenia to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.
COVID vaccine hesitancy by King County ZIP code — and why some neighborhoods have much higher rates
King County has one of the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates among major U.S. counties. But since the beginning of the vaccine rollout, we’ve seen the rates in parts of the south and east lagging behind the rest of the county.
Now some new data helps us understand some of the “why” behind this disparity.
A research project from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington School of Medicine and COVID Collaborative shows data on people’s openness to receiving a COVID-19 vaccine by ZIP code for the entire United States.
From June 25 to July 1, there was a significantly higher percentage of people expressing hesitancy about the vaccine in certain neighborhoods in South and East King County.
In Auburn’s 98002, about 21% of unvaccinated people answered “probably not” or “definitely not” when asked if they would choose to get vaccinated if offered a vaccine to prevent COVID-19. That was nearly three times higher than the overall rate of 7.8% for King County.
Nearby in Federal Way’s 98003, about 18% expressed hesitancy about getting vaccinated, the second highest percentage in the county. And in Algona/Pacific’s 98047, about 17% were reluctant to get jabbed.