Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Sunday that “it is entirely conceivable, maybe likely” that COVID-19 vaccine booster shots will be needed the coming months, but that it was too soon to make that call. Top U.S. health officials planned to meet with representatives from Pfizer on Monday to discuss discuss the drugmaker’s request for federal authorization of a third dose.

As the U.S. looks to bolster immunity, other countries are still struggling to contain the disease. Myanmar has been slow to contain to a devastating surge in cases since mid-May, as the country has remained consumed by a bitter and violent political struggle since the military seized power in February.

Iran is enduring a fifth wave of the pandemic, driven by the highly contagious Delta variant of the virus. Thousands of Iranians frustrated with the government’s chaotic vaccine rollout and desperate for protection after enduring wave after wave of the coronavirus are flocking by air and land to neighboring Armenia to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

