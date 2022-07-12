The emergency designation has allowed millions of U.S. residents access to health services through Medicaid. It’s also allowed U.S. regulators to clear COVID-19 vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics.
Meanwhile, the European Union is urging member countries to give people between the ages of 60 and 79 and other vulnerable people a second COVID-19 booster shot.
The announcement comes as a new wave of infections is recorded across the European continent.
New rapid COVID test identifies variants, researchers say
UT Southwestern researchers have created a rapid COVID-19 test that can identify different variants of the coronavirus in as little as four hours.
The researchers hope doctors can use their test, called CoVarScan, to tailor COVID-19 treatments to patients based on which variant the patients have. CoVarScan could also be used to track which variants are cropping up in different communities, and even identify new ones.
CoVarScan works by looking at just eight regions, or hot spots, of the SARS-CoV-2 genetic sequence instead. Each variant looks a little bit different at these hot spots. SoRelle’s team can analyze each of the regions to identify a unique pattern of mutation that’s specific to each variant. They’ve also used CoVarScan to identify different subvariants of omicron.