The Department of Health and Human Services extended the COVID-19 public health emergency designation in the U.S., which will take effect Friday.

The emergency designation has allowed millions of U.S. residents access to health services through Medicaid. It’s also allowed U.S. regulators to clear COVID-19 vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics.

Meanwhile, the European Union is urging member countries to give people between the ages of 60 and 79 and other vulnerable people a second COVID-19 booster shot.

The announcement comes as a new wave of infections is recorded across the European continent.

