COVID-19 isn’t going away anytime soon in Washington, King County’s top public health official said Friday — so we need to learn to make protecting each other’s health part of our daily lives, he added. The county saw an average of 118 new cases per day during the week ending July 9, according to the county’s COVID-19 dashboard.

Meanwhile, Washington’s colleges and universities are pushing back on a new federal directive that would require international students to return to their home countries if the schools have to go to all-online classes this fall. On Thursday, President Donald Trump — in another push to get schools and colleges to reopen this fall — threatened schools’ tax-exempt status.

Throughout Saturday, on this page, we’ll be posting Seattle Times journalists’ updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Friday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.