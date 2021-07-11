Veterans of the mass-vaccination site at Lumen Field held a festive reunion after shutting down the clinic last month. Dozens of volunteers gathered at Judkins Park to reflect on the 102,000 shots they administered over three months – and to try and recognize each other without masks.

A fine-arts student in Oregon won the state’s $1 million COVID-19 vaccine jackpot. States across the country have tried various incentives to boost vaccination rates, and some are questioning the effectiveness of such tactics.

Gov. Jay Inslee named Bill Nye “the Science Guy” the honorary Washingtonian of the Day as the two discussed COVID-19 vaccines, the Delta variant of the virus and more overlooking Mount St. Helens.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.

Show caption