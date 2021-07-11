Veterans of the mass-vaccination site at Lumen Field held a festive reunion after shutting down the clinic last month. Dozens of volunteers gathered at Judkins Park to reflect on the 102,000 shots they administered over three months – and to try and recognize each other without masks.
King County’s courts are ‘barely keeping up’ with a massive backlog of cases due to the COVID-19 pandemic
More than 250 murder cases await trial in King County Superior Court. Some 400 sexual assault victims have already been waiting nearly two years to testify against the people accused of hurting them.
Armed robberies, aggravated assaults, shootings and other violent crimes continue to pile up as the county’s legal system attempts to dig out from a historic backlog of felony cases, while also straining to address family law and civil law matters.
Meanwhile in King County District Court, which is responsible for hearing misdemeanor and gross misdemeanor cases in several King County cities, more than 9,000 traffic infractions await hearings, many of which could be dismissed as cases run up against statutes of limitations. Small-claims lawsuits aren’t being heard and there are scarce funds for mediation.
“We’re barely keeping up with our criminal work,” the District Court’s presiding judge, Susan Mahoney, said in a Tuesday meeting of the Metropolitan King County Council’s Budget and Financial Management Committee.
Defendants, victims and civil litigants have faced delays or waited in limbo over the past 16 months as the COVID-19 pandemic raged and court operations were curtailed to keep employees and members of the public safe. Now, the county’s courts, clerks, prosecutors and public defenders are all vying for a share of the last remaining federal pandemic relief money, seeking resources to keep cases moving.