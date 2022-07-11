Job growth in June was driven by industries recuperating from pandemic-induced losses and employment is now just a touch away from pre-pandemic levels, down 524,000, or 0.3%, from February 2020. A recovery in private-sector job creation is responsible for the overall gains. Government employment has lagged behind, with a shortfall of 664,000. A recent wave of layoffs in the tech and housing sectors have made headlines, yet employment in professional and business services is 880,000 above its February 2020 level, and overall hiring last month showed no sign of slowing.

The latest omicron offshoot, BA.5, has quickly become dominant in the United States. Antibodies from vaccines and previous COVID infections offer limited protection against BA.5, leading Eric Topol, a professor at Scripps Research who closely tracks pandemic trends to call it “the worst version of the virus that we’ve seen.”

