Job growth in June was driven by industries recuperating from pandemic-induced losses and employment is now just a touch away from pre-pandemic levels, down 524,000, or 0.3%, from February 2020. A recovery in private-sector job creation is responsible for the overall gains. Government employment has lagged behind, with a shortfall of 664,000. A recent wave of layoffs in the tech and housing sectors have made headlines, yet employment in professional and business services is 880,000 above its February 2020 level, and overall hiring last month showed no sign of slowing.
The latest omicron offshoot, BA.5, has quickly become dominant in the United States. Antibodies from vaccines and previous COVID infections offer limited protection against BA.5, leading Eric Topol, a professor at Scripps Research who closely tracks pandemic trends to call it “the worst version of the virus that we’ve seen.”
Hong Kong mulls movement restrictions as COVID cases rise
Hong Kong authorities are considering implementing a health code system in the city that would restrict the movements of those infected with the coronavirus and overseas arrivals, as infections rise again.
The system is similar to that of mainland China, in which a red code completely restricts a person’s movement, a yellow code is for partial restriction, while a green code means freedom of movement. The colors would appear on Hong Kong’s risk-exposure app LeaveHomeSafe.
Hong Kong’s health chief said Monday that if such a system is implemented, real-name registration would be required and those who test positive for COVID-19 would be given a red code “to identify those who have been infected” and prevent them from interacting with the community.
Authorities are also considering reducing the current seven-day hotel quarantine for incoming travelers, and moving part of it to home isolation and health monitoring.
Such travelers may be issued yellow health codes, and will not be allowed to remove their masks or enter high-risk premises such as hospitals and elderly care homes.
“We hope that we will be able to enforce the home quarantine in a more effective way and try to prevent these people from causing community outbreak,” Lo said.