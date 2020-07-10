Although President Donald Trump has repeatedly pressured governors to reopen schools in the fall despite rising coronavirus numbers, Gov. Jay Inslee said in a news conference Thursday that his comments were “hogwash” and that Washington state is “not going to be bullied” into making potentially unsafe decisions during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Washington for the past four days in a row — for the first time since May — has reported double-digit numbers of COVID-19 deaths. But public health experts say watching a different metric paints a clearer picture of whether the virus’ impacts are worsening.

