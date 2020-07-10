Although President Donald Trump has repeatedly pressured governors to reopen schools in the fall despite rising coronavirus numbers, Gov. Jay Inslee said in a news conference Thursday that his comments were “hogwash” and that Washington state is “not going to be bullied” into making potentially unsafe decisions during the pandemic.
Meanwhile, Washington for the past four days in a row — for the first time since May — has reported double-digit numbers of COVID-19 deaths. But public health experts say watching a different metric paints a clearer picture of whether the virus’ impacts are worsening.
Oxygen already runs low as COVID-19 surges in South Africa
The coronavirus storm has arrived in South Africa, but in the overflowing COVID-19 wards the sound is less of a roar than a rasp.
Medical oxygen is already low in hospitals at the new epicenter of the country’s outbreak, Gauteng province, home to the power centers of Johannesburg and the capital, Pretoria. Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, visiting a hospital Friday, said authorities are working with industry to divert more oxygen their way.
Some of the hospital’s patients spilled into heated tents in the parking lot. They lay under thick blankets in the middle of winter in the Southern Hemisphere, with a cold front arriving this weekend and temperatures expected to dip below freezing.
South Africa overnight posted another record daily high of confirmed cases, 13,674, as Africa’s most developed country is a new global hot spot with 238,339 cases overall. More than a third are in Gauteng.
“The storm that we have consistently warned South Africans about is now arriving,” Mkhize said this week.
Foreign students weigh studying in person vs. losing visas
PHOENIX — International students worried about a new immigration policy that could potentially cost them their visas say they feel stuck between being unnecessarily exposed during the coronavirus pandemic and being able to finish their studies in America.
Students from countries as diverse as India, China and Brazil told The Associated Press they are scrambling to devise plans after federal immigration authorities notified colleges this week that international students must leave the U.S. or transfer to another college if their schools operate entirely online this fall.
Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology filed a lawsuit this week to block the decision, and now California has become the first state to seek an injunction against enforcing the new visa policy.
“Shame on the Trump Administration for risking not only the education opportunities for students who earned the chance to go to college, but now their health and well-being as well,” California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said Thursday.
Coronavirus throws cold water on summer in Seattle
Five of Seattle’s swimming beaches won’t open with lifeguards until Wednesday at the earliest, and the rest won’t open at all this summer, the city says. Blame coronavirus concerns and a massive hole in the budget. But clearly, not everyone is heeding the closures, and that has the city parks department worried.
Catch up on the past 24 hours
Washington state's coronavirus deaths have been in double digits for four days, with officials yesterday reporting 15 deaths and 640 new cases. But daily tallies don’t paint much of a picture on their own. For perspective, here's a key trend line to watch, and what it's telling us.
"We see the hurricane coming": Unnerved U.S. public health experts are pushing for renewed shutdown orders as coronavirus cases multiply. Sun Belt hospitals are overrun amid record deaths. Oregon smashed its daily case record yesterday. California counties that defied shutdown are seeing a particularly alarming surge, but some residents still think "this is all a hoax." And the nation's economy is stumbling as six states throw their reopenings in reverse.
Washington state hasn't hit bottom in pandemic-related job losses, but the $600 weekly federal unemployment benefit is set to expire soon. Layoffs are coming at REI, and furloughs are expected for tens of thousands of state employees. Meanwhile, other workers who are coming back in person are fearing the health risks. Here's where to find emergency aid, from paying the rent to getting mental-health support.
“Hogwash”: Washington state won’t be bullied by President Donald Trump into making unsafe decisions, Gov. Jay Inslee said after Trump demanded that governors reopen schools in the fall. The CDC pushed back on Trump, too, saying its guidelines for reopening stand.
The virus may linger in the air and float from person to person indoors, the World Health Organization has conceded after hundreds of scientists got loud. Even a small possibility of this has enormous implications for how people should protect themselves. It could help explain how a Mount Vernon choir practice turned into a superspreader event.
What's happening with antibody testing: Here's a Q&A on what it is, why it's important and how this is working.
