Meanwhile, Washington for the past four days in a row — for the first time since May — has reported double-digit numbers of COVID-19 deaths. But public health experts say watching a different metric paints a clearer picture of whether the virus’ impacts are worsening.
Throughout Friday, on this page, we’ll be posting Seattle Times journalists’ updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Thursday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
Washington state hasn't hit bottom in pandemic-related job losses, but the $600 weekly federal unemployment benefit is set to expire soon. Layoffs are coming at REI, and furloughs are expected for tens of thousands of state employees. Meanwhile, other workers who are coming back in person are fearing the health risks. Here's where to find emergency aid, from paying the rent to getting mental-health support.
“Hogwash”: Washington state won’t be bullied by President Donald Trump into making unsafe decisions, Gov. Jay Inslee said after Trump demanded that governors reopen schools in the fall. The CDC pushed back on Trump, too, saying its guidelines for reopening stand.
What's happening with antibody testing:Here's a Q&A on what it is, why it's important and how this is working.
—Kris Higginson
Want major coronavirus stories sent to you via text message? Text the word COVID to 855-480-9667 or enter your phone number below.
Do you have questions about the novel coronavirus?
Ask your question in the form below and we'll dig for answers. If you're using a mobile device and can't see the form on this page, ask your question here.
You can see questions we've already answered on this FAQ.
If you have specific medical questions, please contact your doctor.