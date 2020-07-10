By
 

Although President Donald Trump has repeatedly pressured governors to reopen schools in the fall despite rising coronavirus numbers, Gov. Jay Inslee said in a news conference Thursday that his comments were “hogwash” and that Washington state is “not going to be bullied” into making potentially unsafe decisions during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Washington for the past four days in a row — for the first time since May — has reported double-digit numbers of COVID-19 deaths. But public health experts say watching a different metric paints a clearer picture of whether the virus’ impacts are worsening.

Throughout Friday, on this page, we’ll be posting Seattle Times journalists’ updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Thursday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

What the numbers mean and how to tell if the virus is spreading

(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

Coronavirus throws cold water on summer in Seattle

A swimmer in Lake Washington at Madison Park Beach Thursday. (Ellen M. Banner / The Seattle Times)
Five of Seattle’s swimming beaches won’t open with lifeguards until Wednesday at the earliest, and the rest won’t open at all this summer, the city says.

Blame coronavirus concerns and a massive hole in the budget.

But clearly, not everyone is heeding the closures, and that has the city parks department worried.

—Daniel Beekman
Washington state's coronavirus deaths have been in double digits for four days, with officials yesterday reporting 15 deaths and 640 new cases. But daily tallies don’t paint much of a picture on their own. For perspective, here's a key trend line to watch, and what it's telling us.

"We see the hurricane coming": Unnerved U.S. public health experts are pushing for renewed shutdown orders as coronavirus cases multiply. Sun Belt hospitals are overrun amid record deaths. Oregon smashed its daily case record yesterday. California counties that defied shutdown are seeing a particularly alarming surge, but some residents still think "this is all a hoax." And the nation's economy is stumbling as six states throw their reopenings in reverse.

Mask-wearing mannequins at a store in Austin’s South Congress neighborhood. Texas is among the states that have rolled back their reopenings amid a spike in coronavirus cases. Florida also reversed course on loosened restrictions after Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, pushed for a quick recovery. (Photo by Tamir Kalifa for The Washington Post).
Washington state hasn't hit bottom in pandemic-related job losses, but the $600 weekly federal unemployment benefit is set to expire soon. Layoffs are coming at REI, and furloughs are expected for tens of thousands of state employees. Meanwhile, other workers who are coming back in person are fearing the health risks. Here's where to find emergency aid, from paying the rent to getting mental-health support.

“Hogwash”: Washington state won’t be bullied by President Donald Trump into making unsafe decisions, Gov. Jay Inslee said after Trump demanded that governors reopen schools in the fall. The CDC pushed back on Trump, too, saying its guidelines for reopening stand.

The virus may linger in the air and float from person to person indoors, the World Health Organization has conceded after hundreds of scientists got loud. Even a small possibility of this has enormous implications for how people should protect themselves. It could help explain how a Mount Vernon choir practice turned into a superspreader event.

What's happening with antibody testing: Here's a Q&A on what it is, why it's important and how this is working.

—Kris Higginson

